× Father sentenced to 70 years in beating death of 5-year-old stepson

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Barney David Savedra was sentenced to 70 years in prison Friday for second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the beating death of his 5-year-old stepson, according to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

Adams County deputies responding to a 911 call at an apartment complex at 6440 Tennyson Street on April 8, 2018, found 5-year-old Malachi Perkins unresponsive on the floor at the entryway into the home. He was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center. Savedra was caring for the child while the boy’s mother was working, all according to court documents.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Ally Baber told the court that Savedra had brutally beaten the little boy, causing catastrophic internal injuries.

“Malachi deserves for the truth to be told about how he was brutally murdered that evening,” she said. “I can’t imagine Malachi’s last moments alive as his step father, the person who was supposed to love and protect him, was beating him to death. I can’t imagine the pain he was experiencing. I can’t imagine what he was thinking or what he was feeling in those last moments. I can’t imagine how scared he must have been in those minutes and hours of his murder. Malachi was a sweet, innocent, little 5-year-old boy,” stated Baber.

Baber said the assaults occurred in various locations throughout the home and Savedra attempted to conceal blood spatter evidence on the living room wall. Siblings reported numerous prior incidents of physical abuse against Malachi, which included incidents when Savedra had kicked and punched Malachi during the several months before the murder.

According to the autopsy report, the boy suffered from multiple blunt force injuries including a lacerated and transected spleen, fractured ribs, lacerated lungs, hemorrhaging on the pancreas, laceration inside the kidney, contusion on the adrenal gland and a lacerated liver. His head, scalp, face, neck, arms, chest, abdomen and back were covered in new and healing bruises, lacerations and abrasions.

Savedra pleaded guilty to the charges in May as part of a plea agreement that stipulated the 70-year sentence.