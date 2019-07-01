Colorado expands opioid lawsuit to include Sackler family

STAMFORD, CT - APRIL 2: Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in downtown Stamford, April 2, 2019 in Stamford, Connecticut. Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and its owners, the Sackler family, are facing hundreds of lawsuits across the country for the company's alleged role in the opioid epidemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans over the past 20 years. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DENVER — Colorado’s lawsuit accusing the maker of OxyContin of fueling and profiting from the opioid epidemic has been expanded to include allegations against former Purdue Pharma executives and members the Sackler family who own the company.

Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the amended lawsuit Monday. It builds on one filed in September and alleges violations of the state’s newly strengthened consumer protection act and other laws.

It was filed under seal because of a confidentiality agreement with the Connecticut-based company. However, Weiser has asked the court to release it because he says much of the information has been disclosed in similar lawsuits around the country.

Purdue Pharma denied the allegations and pointed to a victory in a similar lawsuit in North Dakota in May.

