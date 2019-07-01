× Arizona man dies in rafting accident in Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A man from Arizona died in a rafting accident on Clear Creek in Clear Creek County Monday.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said that at 10:30 a.m., its communication center received a report of a rafting accident in the 2500 block of Stanley Road, which is about 2 1/2 miles northwest of Idaho Springs. At the time of the report, CPR was being performed on a man.

Sheriff’s deputies, the Clear Creek Fire Authority, Clear Creek Ambulance and the Clear Creek County Advocates responded.

About 11:11 a.m., the 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was on a guided rafting trip with Down Stream Rafting Company, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man’s name will be released once his family is notified.

His death is at least the eighth in Colorado waters since June 7.