Access restricted on fast-flowing Clear Creek in Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. — Access to fast-flowing Clear Creek will be restricted starting Monday, the Golden Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The temporary restrictions apply to the creek in unincorporated Jefferson County and within the Golden city limits.

Restrictions include all single-chambered air-inflated devices such as belly boats, inner tubes and single chambered rafts, as well as body-surfers and swimming.

Kayaks, whitewater canoes and professionally guided rafts, river boards and Stand Up Paddle Boards are exempt.

However, authorized users and occupants must have the use of a Type I, Type III or Type V Coast Guard-approved paddling life jacket and a water use-designed helmet.

Rapid snowmelt has elevated Clear Creek to a Type IV water area with water flows of more than 1,200 cubic feet per second that has increased public risk.

Water height is also continuing to increase as the snowpack from the heavy winter continues to melt.

Violators could be issued a summons that is punishable by a fine of $100.

The restrictions will remain in effect until water levels decrease.