July starts with temperatures 10 degrees cooler with afternoon thunderstorms

DENVER -- Monday will have the highest percentage chance of rain and thunderstorms all week at 40%. This includes the mountains and the Front Range.

Be careful with lightning. If you hear thunder, then the storm is close enough to strike.

Small hail is possible in the afternoon, especially across the eastern Plains.

It will be 10 degrees cooler with highs reaching about around 82 degrees. This ends the five-day streak of 90s in Denver. The normal high for this time of year is 87 degrees.

Mountain highs will be in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

A more standard pattern returns Tuesday through Sunday with morning sunshine and isolated 10% to 20% chances of afternoon thunderstorms.

A cold front might roll through the Front Range sometime between Friday and Saturday, knocking high temperatures down a few degrees.

