Victim in skydiving accident identified by family

LONGMONT, Colo. — The family of a 29-year-old man who died in a skydiving accident Saturday morning in Longmont identified the victim as Brock Barto of Frisco.

They noted that he was an avid skydiver with an inspiring passion for a sport.

According to Longmont Police, they were dispatched to Vance Brand Municipal Airport around 10:15 a.m. Saturday on the report of an accident.

There were two nurses who were off-duty that happened to be close who attempted to help the man until responders arrived on scene.

According to witness reporters, Barto’s parachute was opened and seemed to be working. Authorities were told it looked as if Barto was attempting a maneuver and misjudged the timing.

Barto was transported to Longmont United Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 10:45 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration is aware of the incident and will be taking lead on the investigation.