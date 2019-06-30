Teen umpire involved in baseball brawl gets a special day at Coors Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thirteen year old Josh Cordova and his family got star treatment at Coors Field Sunday.

Josh is the young umpire seem on video officiating the youth baseball game in Lakewood that ended in a brawl earlier this month. “It was just scary, not only for me, but for the 7-year-olds there,” Cordova said.

People around the world have now seen the video. Chris Guccione is one of them. He’s a Major League Baseball umpire who grew up right here in Colorado.

“I was shocked, and I was saddened, and I wanted to reach out,” Guccione said.

Guccione and UMPS CARE charities invited Josh and his family to be special guests at the Rockies game Sunday. The family met with the umpire crew and got to see the how the professionals officiate a game. The new friendship seemed to make a real impact on Cordova.

“I think I’m going to continue umpiring for a while and hopefully make it professional like he is,” the teen said with a smile.