Stormy pattern returns tomorrow with temperatures cooling to the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a five day stretch of temperatures in the 90s, cooler weather will move in on Monday. High temperatures will make it to the low 80s in Denver with afternoon and evening storms. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats with Monday's storms, however, hail and gusty winds can't be ruled out.

Storm chances will stay in the forecast each day next week with temperatures in the 80s. There will be a chance of scattered storms on the Fourth of July.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.