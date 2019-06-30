× Scattered storms, low 90s ahead for Sunday

Temperatures will once again soar into the low 90s this afternoon, a handful of degrees warmer than average. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning, with clouds building through the middle of the day. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the mid-to-late afternoon hours. Some storms will be strong, producing frequent lightning and strong winds.

Storms will clear out overnight as temps drop into the low 60s to start the day on Monday. A weak cold front will pass through the state Sunday evening, dropping temperatures as we kick off the new week. Highs on Monday will only make it into the mid-to-lower 80s by the afternoon with widespread showers and thunderstorms possible. Similar to Sunday, our severe weather risk remains low.

Hold onto the rain gear, as we’ll keep a chance of showers in the forecast each and every day through Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the upper 80s and lower 90s through the week, including 4th of July on Thursday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.