Resident admits to killing mother bear in Castle Pines; 2 orphaned cubs rescued, 1 missing

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Wildlife officials say a resident has admitted to killing a bear found in Castle Pines out of concern it was trying to enter their home.

The body of the sow bear was found Friday at the base of a tree in Castle Pines, with two of her cubs in the branches above.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the resident told officers Friday evening that the bear was killed early Thursday. It’s lawful for a person to kill a bear if their personal safety is threatened but they must report it within five days.

The agency says it’s still investigating to make sure it has all the facts.

The two cubs were taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center near Del Norte. A third cub spotted with the bear previously hasn’t been found.