One dead, several injured after they were hit by a vehicle at Gaylord Rockies Resort

AURORA – One person is dead and several others are injured after they were hit by a vehicle late Saturday night.

Aurora Police and Aurora Fire were called to Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center at 11:44 p.m., according to Aurora Police, regarding the collision.

The suspect, a juvenile male, fled the scene, but was later arrested. The vehicle he was driving was found unoccupied several miles away from the crash scene.

Several victims went to a local hospital for treatment, but one was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The identity of the deceased victim was not released as of Sunday morning.