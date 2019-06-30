× Motorcyclist dies in crash near finish line of Pikes Peak Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist died in a crash near the summit of Pikes Peak during 97th Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Sunday morning.

Carlin Dunne, 36, was a favorite in the race and completed the final turn on his 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype but did not cross the finish line. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the crash.

The hill climb, affectionately called a ‘race to the clouds’ brings together both cars and motorcycles to the top of the peak annually on the last Sunday of June.