Lightning strike injures three in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A rescue is ongoing Sunday afternoon at Devil’s Head trail in Douglas County, where three people await medical attention after a lightning strike, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson said it’s unclear whether the three adults — who complained of tingling and pain — were struck directly by lightning or were affected by a nearby strike.

As of 4:45 p.m., one person has been brought down from the hiking area and is expected to be transported to an area hospital. Two more rescues remain.

They were part of an eight-person hiking party in the Chickenhead Rock climbing area.