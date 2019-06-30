Lightning strike injures three in Douglas County

Posted 4:48 pm, June 30, 2019, by

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A rescue is ongoing Sunday afternoon at Devil’s Head trail in Douglas County, where three people await medical attention after a lightning strike, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson said it’s unclear whether the three adults — who complained of tingling and pain — were struck directly by lightning or were affected by a nearby strike.

As of 4:45 p.m., one person has been brought down from the hiking area and is expected to be transported to an area hospital. Two more rescues remain.

They were part of an eight-person hiking party in the Chickenhead Rock climbing area.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.