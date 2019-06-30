Fire destroys Westminster home, no injuries reported

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Westminster home is a total loss after a garage fire broke out Sunday afternoon and quickly spread, according to the Westminster Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:54 p.m. to a home in the 2700 block of W. 111th Loop after nearby police officers witnessed smoke coming from the structure.

When firefighters arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed and the fire had begun spreading to the house.

Four people were home at the time of the fire but were able to escape. Firefighters evacuated nearby homes as the fire grew.

The fire was reported as contained at 4:29 p.m.

Fire investigators around 6:30 p.m. were still sifting through debris, controlling small smoldering fires and working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.