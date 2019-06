LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police said they received a call at 11:45 a.m. Sunday that passersby had discovered the body of a man in a gulch near the northwest corner of 6th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Investigators found no obvious signs of foul play, a Lakewood Police spokesperson said. The coroner will determine the cause of death.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.