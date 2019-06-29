× Weekend forecast includes more heat, afternoon storms

DENVER — Temperatures will remain above average this weekend, soaring into the low 90s on Saturday. We’ll keep a 20% chance of a shower or two for the Front Range, mainly during the afternoon hours. These storms will be fairly weak, producing frequent lightning and strong wind.

A better chance of rain will arrive by late Sunday afternoon. We’ll start off quiet in the morning, with highs building into the upper 80s. Expect periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon, evening and early overnight. Storms will clear out by the start of the day on Monday.

The work week will start off cool thanks to an increase of cloud cover and thunderstorms. Highs will only make it into the low 80s both Monday and Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. We’ll start to dry out by Wednesday, with only a 20% chance of rain through the middle of the week and seasonal highs.

4th of July looks like an average July forecast here in Denver, with highs in the upper 80s and an isolated storm or two. We’ll continue to closely monitor the forecast for the holiday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.