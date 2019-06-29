Stormier days ahead for Denver

DENVER — Sunday will hit at least 90° for the 5th consecutive day but higher rain chances end that warm-streak by Monday.

For Saturday evening, conditions will be great for the outdoors as temperatures will remain warm, however, some areas – mostly east and south of Denver – will have thunderstorms to watch out for. These storms bring the following threats in ranked order: lightning, heavy rain, wind, and hail.

Beyond 10 pm to midnight any such thunderstorms will have ended around the metro area.

Sunday will start off on a warm note again, 60s first thing but racing to the 90s by midday. If you’ll be cooling off pool or lakeside you’ll need to keep an eye out for afternoon thunderstorms as they will be scattered around the area again.

The storm threats in ranked order for Sunday will be lightning, hail, wind, and heavy rain. The strongest of storms are more likely across northern Colorado near the Wyoming border.

Monday brings a bit of a difference to the weather in the form of a weather feature drifting through the state. This will create higher rain/thunderstorm chances and will bring high temperatures down five to ten degrees meaning Denver will be in the 80s rather than 90s.

Tuesday will also have storms floating around, however, Monday does have the highest rain chance during the course of the week.

Following this early week rain chance, the city returns to the 80s and 90s for Wednesday and July 4th with few thunderstorms.

Heading into the weekend, somewhat higher chances for storms return.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.