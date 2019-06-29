Search efforts suspended for rafter missing in Poudre River

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 57-year-old Fort Collins man reportedly went missing in the Poudre River after he became separated from two other rafters Satuday afternoon.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 2:20 p.m. between mile markers 107 and 108 on Highway 14 after their single chamber inflatable raft came out from under them.

Two of the rafters were able to make it out of the river but were separated from the third rafter.

The man was not wearing a life jacket or a safety helmet.

Search efforts by multiple local agencies were suspended at 7:40 p.m. but but resources will resume searching Sunday morning.

A 46-year-old Fort Collins man and his 13-year-old son were the two other rafters that were with the missing man.

Both suffered minor injuries and were released at the scene after being checked out by medical personnel. The 13-year-old was the only one wearing a life jacket.