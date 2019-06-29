Police investigate hit-and-run involving motorcycle on Tennyson

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a car and motorcycle Saturday afternoon.
According to a tweet posted by the department at 4:52 p.m., the crash happened at 6th and Tennyson and left one person with a broken leg.
A Medina Report has been issued for the vehicle involved in the incident. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white Toyota truck with a license plate ADE666; it’s unclear which state issued the plate.
Call 720-913-2000 if you have information about this truck.
