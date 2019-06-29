Police investigate hit-and-run involving motorcycle on Tennyson

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a car and motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet posted by the department at 4:52 p.m., the crash happened at 6th and Tennyson and left one person with a broken leg.

#ALERT #TRAFFIC DPD on scene at 6th Ave and Tennyson – car v motorcycle crash. hit & run – 1 party w/ a broken leg, investigation is active and ongoing pic.twitter.com/o9ddChi6Tc — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 29, 2019

A Medina Report has been issued for the vehicle involved in the incident. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white Toyota truck with a license plate ADE666; it’s unclear which state issued the plate.

Call 720-913-2000 if you have information about this truck.