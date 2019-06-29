× Man dies in Longmont skydiving accident

LONGMONT – A 30-year-old male died Saturday morning after a skydiving accident in Longmont.

According the Longmont Police, they were dispatched to Vance Brand Municipal Airport around 10:15 a.m.

There were two nurses who were off-duty that happened to be close who attempted to help the man until responders arrived on scene.

According to witness reporters, the man’s parachute was opened and seemed to be working. Authorities were told it looked as if man was attempting a maneuver and misjudged the timing.

The man was transported to Longmont United Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 10:45 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration is aware of the incident and will be taking lead on the investigation.