Colorado Veterans Project donates car donated to homeless, ill veteran

A veteran in Aurora and his wife received a special gift at the Freedom 4 Miler Walk/Run in Lone Tree this morning - a car to help them get to and from doctor's appointments.

"I am just so grateful to them for doing it," Veteran Matthew Kenyon said.

Kenyon was diagnosed with gangrene about a year ago and lost his job.

"We've been homeless for awhile now," Keynon said. "To get to a lot of our appointments, we've been having to take mass transit.

The gift was made possible by the Colorado Veterans Project, Geico and Caliber Collision.

"[He's] the perfect person to give it to," Todd Youngblood of the Colorado Veterans Project said. "They didn't feel like they deserved it, they didn't ask for it.. But they have reliable transportation now."