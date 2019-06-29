Charter renewed for STEM School Highlands Ranch

A bouquet of flowers sits next to the entrance to the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 8, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado one day after two students entered the school with pistols, killing one student and injuring eight others. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A Colorado school board has agreed to a conditional five-year charter renewal for the school where a recent shooting killed one student and wounded eight others.

The contract approved Saturday by the Douglas County Board of Education and STEM School Highlands Ranch officials comes hours before the school’s charter was set to expire on Saturday.

The board already was scrutinizing the performance of the science- and math-focused school over concerns such as financial transparency and special education. The May 7 shooting led to new questions about security and operations.

The contract agreed upon calls for a five-year charter if all conditions are met. If the school doesn’t meet those conditions, the term is shortened to three years.

The conditions include a requirement that the school contract with local law-enforcement authorities for security.

