2 dead after shooting near Colorado Springs school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting near a Colorado Springs school that killed two people.

A Colorado Springs Police Department statement says officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 5 a.m. Saturday near the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy.

They found one person dead on the school’s track field. Another male with serious injuries was found on a nearby street.

He later died in a hospital.

Police officials said in the statement that it appears two groups of people were involved in an altercation on the track of the school and shots were fired.

Police did not identify the men or release any other details about the shooting.

