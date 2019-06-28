Summer scorcher: Hottest day of the year so far on tap for Denver, Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Friday will be the hottest day of the year so far at 96 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins under mostly sunny skies.

The record high is 105 degrees set in 2018.

It will be the third 90-degree day of the year so far. Colorado is on the warmer side of the jet stream after being on the cooler, wetter side for most of May and early June.

The mountains can expect sunshine and highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s. The southern mountains and Pikes Peak could see an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

The weekend forecast is split. Saturday will be the drier of the two days.

Saturday starts sunny, then there will be a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms and a high of 92 degrees.

Sunday starts dry, then there will be a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms and a high of 88 degrees.

Monday starts dry with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms and a high of 82 degrees.

The Fourth of July will have a high of 90 with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.