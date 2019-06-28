Trump jokes with Putin over election meddling

OSAKA, Japan — President Donald Trump joked with Russian President Vladimir Putin about interfering in U.S. elections.

After a reporter at an international summit in Japan asked Trump if he was going to warn Russia not to meddle in the U.S. election, Trump turned to Putin and jokingly said: “Don’t meddle in the election, please.”

The off-handed comment came during the two leaders’ first meeting since special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that Russia extensively interfered with the 2016 campaign.

Democrats criticized the comment.

The Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, says the joke is on America and Putin is the only one laughing. Schumer says Trump is giving Russia a green light to interfere again in 2020.