Suspect sought in assault on elderly woman at Aurora laundromat

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect is being sought after being accused of assaulting an elderly woman at a laundromat, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said the suspect entered the Super Laundry Mat at 12455 E. Mississippi Ave. on May 21 just before 9 p.m. and assaulted the female employee.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

There was an unknown logo on his shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-627-3205 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.