Storms return to cool us down

The hot temperatures will be sticking around for one more day before we cool down as thunderstorm chances return to Denver and the Front Range.

Your Saturday brings morning sunshine and temperatures that will quickly warm into the low 90s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon as scattered thunderstorms develop and linger into the early evening.

We will have a better chance for showers & thunderstorms on Sunday as temperatures cool into the upper 80s.

Our next soggy day with a good chance of rain for most areas will be on Monday.

Thunderstorm chances will be in place each afternoon for the remainder of next week along with those lower readings in the 80s. And, yes, that does include the 4th Of July holiday. It won't be a wash out, but plan your outdoor activities to include a few storms late in the day. The hope is the storms will quickly move east allowing community fireworks displays in metro Denver to go off.

