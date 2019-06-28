× Second ex-Boulder Shambhala member accused of sexual assault on a child

BOULDER, Colo. — A second former member of the Shambhala Center in Boulder has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a child, the Boulder Police Department said Friday.

Michael Smith, 54, was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, police said.

The victim said she was sexually assaulted by Smith several times beginning in 1997 when she was 13 years old, police said.

Smith was introduced to the girl through his membership in the Boulder Shambhala.

Police said a second woman said she was victimized by Smith when she was 11 years old at a Buddhist retreat center in Barnet, Vermont. That case is being investigated by law enforcement in Vermont.

Both women came forward after police arrested William Karelis, another former member of the Boulder Shalmabla, on suspicion of sexual assault on a child earlier this year.

Police said the women do not know each other. Police suspect there are more victims.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know was victimized by Smith or any other member or former member of the Boulder Shambala is asked to call police at 303-441-1833.