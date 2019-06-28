× Registered sex offender arrested after allegedly assaulting 2 girls at Centennial pool

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A registered sex offender has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two girls in a pool in Centennial, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office said.

Jason Schupp, 26, was arrested Thursday. He’s accused of sexually assaulting the 12-year-old girls in a pool at an apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said.

Schupp is being held without bond on two felony counts of sexual assault on a child.

Schupp was put on the sexual offender registry in 2012 after being convicted of assaulting a child in Jefferson County, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office believes there might be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 720-874-8477.