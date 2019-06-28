× Person drowns in Clear Creek in Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. — One person drowned in Clear Creek in Jefferson County Friday.

The Golden Fire Department tweeted about the drowning about 3 p.m. It said GFD and Fairmount Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.

“The creek is dangerous and if you plan to be in the creek please wear all protection such as helmet and a personal flotation [device],” GFD said on Twitter.

Authorities did not say exactly where the drowning occurred.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more.