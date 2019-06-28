× Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run I-25 crash identified

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 25 in northern Colorado has been identified.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office said Friday that 38-year-old Joseph Kroiss, of Greeley, was killed in the crash that occurred early Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. between Exit 268 (Prospect Road) and Exit 265 (CO 68; Harmony Road), not far from Fort Collins.

Kassy Mae Winburn, 34, was arrested after the crash, according Colorado State Patrol.

Police had accused Winburn of leaving the scene after hitting Kroiss.