The March of Dimes is a non-profit that leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. They use research, advocacy, and education to give every baby the best possible start. Hear about the vital new information discovered in recent screenings of young mothers, and the importance of all mothers waiting at least 18 months between births.AlertMe
Mothers Need to Wait 18 Months Between Births – March of Dimes
-
Report: U.S. just had its lowest number of births in 32 years
-
Teen mom charged with capital murder after baby found buried in flowerpot at cemetery
-
Denver Zoo welcomes another two-toed sloth
-
World’s smallest surviving baby goes home after 5 months in hospital
-
Mother charged with killing 5-year-old A.J. Freund gives birth in prison
-
-
Cleveland Clinic performs its first in utero surgery on fetus, repairs spina bifida before baby’s birth
-
Baby abandoned at airport in 1986 tracks down father
-
Police: Body of infant found buried in flower pot at Texas cemetery
-
Woman with two wombs gives birth twice, nearly a month apart
-
Kidnap claim unravels: Baby thrown down hill, mom charged
-
-
Do Americans care about Britain’s next royal birth?
-
Pregnant woman shot, then indicted in fetus’ death in Alabama
-
Baby cut from womb of murdered mother passes away after weeks on life support