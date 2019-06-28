× Missing Eagle County deputy found dead in Garfield County

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — An Eagle County Sheriff’s deputy and volunteer firefighter missing since Tuesday was found dead in a remote part of Garfield County.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon that Tayler Esslinger, 26, was found deceased in his truck. His death was confirmed by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.

The truck was located by air resources earlier Friday.

Esslinger lived in Gypsum. Many in the town and nearby communities were searching for him.

“While it was not the outcome we had all been hoping and praying for, these last few days have shown how the circumstances of one individual can pull us together to make us all stronger. The love and support this community has shown in the search for Tayler has been beyond words. This support has been a comfort to his family, friends, co-workers, and the entire community,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Officials will hold a briefing about the search at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Numerous counseling services are available for those in mourning. Details are available on the sheriff’s office’s website.