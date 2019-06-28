× Missing hiker’s body found in mountains near Crestone

The body of a missing hiker was found Thursday afternoon after the man was reported missing by his family, according to the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Cline went hiking Sunday at Kit Carson Peak; his loved ones became concerned when he did not show up for work Wednesday. He may have been hiking alone.

Cline’s family said he is an experienced climber who is trying to summit all of the 14ers in Colorado.

“He moved up here some time in the wintertime and he really started getting serious about it then. But he did have some experience before and everything seemed to be going well,” said his friend, Fawne Steigerwald.

The official search for Cline began Thursday morning. Custer County Search and Rescue is working with Chaffee County Search and Rescue North to locate Cline.