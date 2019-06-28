× Man found guilty of attempting to kill Milliken police officer

GREELEY, Colo. — A Milliken man was found guilty by a jury this week for firing several shots at a police officer’s vehicle in 2017.

John Lockhart was convicted of one count of attempted second degree murder after a judge declared a mistrial for the charge in March because the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous decision.

However, during the trial in March, the jury found him guilty of vehicle eluding.

In June of 2017, a Milliken officer attempted to pull Lockhart over for reportedly driving 115 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour speed limit zone. During the chase, Lockhart fired three shots at the officer’s vehicle.

One bullet pierced the vehicle’s driver’s side headlight but the officer was not injured.

Lockhart faces up to 35 years in prison. A judge will sentence him on July 30.