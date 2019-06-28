Man behind murder-for-hire plot in Centennial pleads guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man who tried to hire people to kill his wife pleaded guilty Friday afternoon.

James Reed, 54, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and two counts of solicitation of murder. One solicitation of murder count was for trying to hire someone to kill his ex-wife, and one for trying to have Charles Martinez killed when he refused to kill Reed's ex-wife.

A Problem Solvers investigation revealed Martinez was placed in witness protection after reporting Reed's attempt to hire him to law enforcement. He was then kicked out of witness protection for using meth.

According to the plea deal, Reed could be facing 38 years in prison. His sentencing has been set for Sept. 16 in the Arapahoe County Courthouse.