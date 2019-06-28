× Major-league umpire invites teen at center of Lakewood brawl to Rockies game

DENVER — The 13-year-old umpire who was at the center of a brawl involving mostly adults during a youth baseball game in Lakewood has been invited to be a special guest at a Rockies game at Coors Field this weekend.

Major League Baseball umpire Chris Guccione, who is from Denver and is a native of Salida, reached out to the family of 13-year-old Josh Cordova after hearing about the brawl on June 15 at Westgate Elementary School.

Cordova and his family will be guests of Guccione at Sunday’s game between the Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Guccione and the other umpires on the crew will meet with Cordova and his family before the game and talk with him about the profession and to provide a positive experience.

“I am excited to see him and meet their whole family,” Guccione said in a statement. “It is an extremely hard job to be an umpire and keep the peace and to make the calls. I just want Josh and his family to have a great time at the ballpark.”

Cordova was the umpire of the Bear Creek Junior Sports Association game involving 7-year-olds when the brawl broke out on the field. A video of the fight later went viral.

Guccione is in his 20th season as a major-league umpire. He began his umpiring career about the same age as Cordova currently is. He has worked the World Series, an All-Star Game and the past nine postseasons.

“The support has been amazing,” said Jennifer Carriera, Cordova’s mother. “We are really looking forward to this experience.”

In all, 12 people, including a juvenile, have been cited for the brawl during the game.