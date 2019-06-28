Low-stress bike map connects quiet neighborhood streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Organizers say 35,000 people were expected to participate in Bike to Work Day, but what happens after?

A local group, Bike Streets, says the streets go quiet. That's why it has started a program to help people keep pedaling.

The group's big beef is it knows how many people are capable of biking to work after seeing turnout on Thursday.

But thousands go back to driving. So the group came up with a low-stress bike map.

It connects quiet neighborhood streets so bicyclists can get where they need to go.

For instance, the map says Ogden Street should be used instead of the bike lane on Emerson Street because Emerson is busier.

Bike Streets says new riders can get scared and stressed while riding in bike lanes on busy streets or with traffic.

And until more protected bike lanes are built, the program's director hopes the map will help newbies bike.

"People who want to get out and ride today, if a comprehensive list of bike lanes doesn't exist, what should I do," said Avi Stopper with Bike Streets. "Our feeling is people should be able to ride anywhere now and the Bike Streets project enables people to do that."

The maps are available for free at 50 places across the Denver metro area.