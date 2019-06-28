La Plata man found dead Monday; girlfriend drowned in South Fork River earlier this month

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities on Monday found the body of a man north of the Vallecito reservoir in La Plata County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Scott Wiebe, 39, of Bayfield, had been reported missing.

Wiebe was in a relationship with a female who died nine days earlier on June 15 after falling into the South Fork River in Mineral County, the Sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says Roberta Sophia Rodriguez of Colorado Springs and Wiebe were driving along U.S. Highway 160 on June 15 when they stopped at Wolf Creek Pass and climbed onto a rock that was surrounded by river flow.

Wiebe told authorities at the time that he heard a splash as they were leaving and turned around to see Rodriguez get swept away.

As of July 15, she was at least the seventh person to die this year in Colorado’s rivers, which are running high as melting snow pours out of the mountains.

The La Plata County Coroner will make a determination of the cause of Wiebe’s death. No further information is available at this time.