Food Truck Friday with 3 Peaks Coffee

DENVER – Three Peaks Coffee is a coffee company whose sole cafe is currently a Solar Powered Mobile Coffee Cart which we pull behind our Ebike. We serve Fresh espresso drinks as well as cold brew, iced coffee drinks and several tea options.

Looking to the future, we want to expand our Three Peaks brand by adding more of these amazing carts to the Denver Market while being as environmentally conscious as we possibly can. Our main goal is to provide Denver with a fantastic cup of coffee on the go while creating as little impact on our planet as possible.

Check us out on instagram or our website to find our current location so that we can brew you up some fresh Joe and help you reach your Peak!