× Fireworks Safety

DENVER – The 4th of July is just around the corner. Whether you’re planning on letting the professionals shot off the fireworks or you’re buying some simple fireworks and lighting them yourself, we have some tips to keep you safe this 4th of July.

Dr. Benson Pulikkottil is the medical director of the Burn and Reconstructive Centers at Swedish Medical Center has some helpful advice to keep you safe and out of his medical office.

Some safety tips include:

never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited

keep a bucket of water or garden hose close by in case of a fire

move away quickly after lighting fireworks

make sure fireworks are legal in your area before using them

since fireworks are illegal in Colorado, your best bet is to enjoy a firework display put on by the professionals