Denver man sentenced to 80 years in prison for murder

DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced Friday to 80 years in prison for stabbing a man on East Colfax Avenue.

Jose Acevedo, 38, was sentenced for stabbing 33-year-old Willie Pearson Dec. 23, 2018, in the 1900 block of East Colfax Avenue, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Acevedo fled to New Mexico after the stabbing, but was brought back to Denver after being arrested in Albuquerque on Dec. 28.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

“It is clear to the Court that Mr. Acevedo has no regard for human life,” said Shelley Gilmam, Denver District Court judge, in the release.