Denver man sentenced for pimping minor girls, women

DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for charges related to human trafficking for sexual servitude of two children, ages 15 and 16, and two adult women.

Orlando Johns, 27, was also indicted on two counts of pimping the girls, pandering procurement of a child for prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, in addition to other charges.

Starting in 2015, Johns began advertising on Backpage.com for the girls and women to engage in sex with men, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Johns reportedly handled all of the arrangements, collected the money and kept most of the payments.

He rented rooms at motels in and outside of Denver over the course of several years and gave the girls and women methamphetamine and other drugs to keep them dependent on him.

If his victims protested, he became physically violent with them, the DA said.

The girls and women would engage in sex acts up to ten times per day and were forced to work every day.

Johns pleaded guilty to one count of pimping and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on May 2.

Blair Stinson,29, was a co-defendant. Stinson pleaded guilty to pimping of a singular adult victim on April 8, 2019, and is currently serving a five-year sentence.