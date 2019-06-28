DACA Supreme Court case worries Colorado Dreamers; Gardner seeking congressional action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- On Friday, the Supreme Court decided to take up a case involving DACA and the question regarding whether President Donald Trump has the authority to end the program on his own.

The hearing is expected this fall with a decision sometime next summer.

Victor Galvan is one of the thousands of DACA recipients living in Colorado.

Galvan is a "Dreamer" who, like so many, is impacted by what the Supreme Court decides.

"We've been worried about this lawsuit," Galvan said. "If the program is deemed unconstitutional, my visa would expire, my work permit would expire."

Trump administration officials have argued the program creates an incentive for immigrants, especially young immigrants, to come to the U.S. illegally.

On Friday, the Colorado Compact on Immigration met to discuss the decision as well as the future of immigration policy in Denver.

Sen. Cory Gardner, a rare Republican who has in the past voted to create a permanent DACA program through congressional action, spoke at the event and took questions.

When asked by FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George if Trump has the authority to end DACA on his own, Gardner said, "That's the question before the courts."

"I want to set aside the legal dispute right now and talk about Congress' work," Gardner said.

"Have you looked President Trump in the eye?" St. George asked.

"I've talked to President Trump many times on the need to pass the Dream Act," Gardner said.

Colorado's state government has officially joined the suit against the Trump administration.

"People have made decisions based on the promise that the federal government gave to them," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said. "If the federal government can pull out willy nilly and destroy people's lives, people won't trust the federal government."