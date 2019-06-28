Crews respond to fire burning 2 homes in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to a first-alarm fire burning two homes in Littleton Friday afternoon.

South Metro tweeted about the fire shortly before 3:30 p.m. It is burning near the intersection of West Peakview Avenue and West Peakview Circle, according to the fire department.

Two fire engine crews were at the scene of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

