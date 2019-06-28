× 2 hospitalized after being rescued from Clear Creek in Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two people were taken to the hospital after being rescued from Clear Creek in Jefferson County Friday afternoon.

The Golden Fire Department said two people were tubing on the creek and were displaced from their tubes.

The first person was rescued near Billy Drew Bridge after nearly drowning. The second was rescued by MillerCoors staff.

GFD could not say where the individuals initially fell off the tubes.

Both were taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Fairmount Fire Rescue also responded.

“The creek is dangerous and if you plan to be in the creek please wear all protection such as helmet and a personal flotation [device],” GFD said on Twitter.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story stated an individual drowned in Clear Creek based on information from the Golden Fire Department. A spokesperson later clarified that the person did not drown, but nearly drowned.