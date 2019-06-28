Boulder police search for man allegedly trying to lure child into van

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are looking for a man accused of attempting to entice a child at a local park.

According to authorities, the suspect drove up to a 9-year-old boy riding his bike near a park in the area of Spine and Wellington Roads.

The man allegedly offered the boy $25 to get in his car and told the child he would drive him around the block and take him home.

The boy quickly left and rode his bike home.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male who spoke with a Spanish accent, 40-years of age, with black “buzzed” hair, brown eyes and a goatee beard.

He was wearing a Vans off-the-wall camouflage hat with meshing in the back, police said. He has “wavy” green and red hat tattoos on his arm.

Police believe he was driving an older model white van with sliding doors.

Anyone who may have information about this case should call 303-441-3376.