Block party to be held after Broadway businesses hit by hate messages

DENVER -- Some Denver businesses are fighting back after they have been targeted by a hate group.

White supremacist stickers have been plastered on several shops along South Broadway and owners are taking action.

At least four or five shops have been hit. They're small businesses, like Hope Take, that take pride in being open and inclusive to all communities.

Shop owners are hoping a block party on Friday will be a show of unity against hate.

"This is sending a message that this is not how we roll," shop owner Erika Righter said. "We invite people to have a little bit of thought about what is triggering this kind of action.

"The response that was probably meant for us to have was fear-based. And we are rejecting that. We are absolutely rejecting that."

The block party begins at 4 p.m. Friday and goes until 8 p.m. It will run between First and Bayaud avenues along Broadway.

No arrests have been made in connection with the messages.