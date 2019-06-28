Authorities searching for missing rafter in Mineral County

DENVER— Authorities in southwestern Colorado are searching for a man who went missing after his raft overturned in the Rio Grande River.

Mineral County sheriff’s spokeswoman Stasha Rice tells The Denver Post that 33-year-old Zach Jones of Creede went missing at 12:40 p.m. Thursday. She says he was on a raft with two other people who are safe.

Thursday was the first day the river was open to boaters after having been closed due to dangerous conditions.

Still, Rice says officials suggested only experienced boaters take to the water and that they use extra caution.

The river was closed to boating on Friday as the search continued.

Searchers in rafts and on the banks of the river were aided by drones.