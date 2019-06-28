5 less technical 14ers to climb after late-season snow makes some peaks dangerous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After several late-season storms, many of Colorado's 14,000-ft. peaks are still covered in snow. The snowpack is making some 14ers more difficult to climb safely than usual.

Earlier this week, four people were rescued by helicopter from the Maroon Bells near Aspen.

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Chris Tomer is an experienced mountain climber. He said for those wanting to summit a 14er right now, it is best to choose a mountain that is less technical.

Tomer suggested the following five mountains as better for climbing: